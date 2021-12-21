Police swoop on stolen car using cloned plates
Published: 6:22 PM December 21, 2021
- Credit: Cambs Police
Police unearthed a series of offences when they stopped a car in Wisbech today.
A team of specialists from the three counties roads policing unit describe how they brought the car to a halt “pre-emptively to prevent pursuit”.
The policing unit – tweeting a photo – said the car had been stolen and was being driven on cloned lates,
Suspects in custody are being questioned over a number of alleged offences,
These include theft of fuel and the driver suspected of being under the influence of cocaine and cannabis.
Two people were detained.
Police hope to return the car shortly to its rightful owner
Most Read
- 1 Official who probed Covid breaches by councillors fears for job
- 2 Homes plan for Fen village is a wash-out
- 3 Wisbech couple mark seven decades of marriage
- 4 Parents give thumbs down to Neale-Wade
- 5 Police hunt suspect following burglary and assault
- 6 A ’whiff of Wisbech’ as recounted by an American journalist in 1889
- 7 Police officer seriously injured after late night crash
- 8 Crowds enjoy all on offer at town’s Christmas twilight market
- 9 Police swoop on stolen car using cloned plates
- 10 Over 250 people stopped for suspected drink driving in town