Police swoop on stolen car using cloned plates

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 6:22 PM December 21, 2021
Stolen car using cloned plates stopped by police in Wisbech today.

Stolen car using cloned plates stopped by police in Wisbech today. - Credit: Cambs Police

Police unearthed a series of offences when they stopped a car in Wisbech today. 

A team of specialists from the three counties roads policing unit describe how they brought the car to a halt “pre-emptively to prevent pursuit”. 

The policing unit – tweeting a photo – said the car had been stolen and was being driven on cloned lates,  

Suspects in custody are being questioned over a number of alleged offences,  

These include theft of fuel and the driver suspected of being under the influence of cocaine and cannabis. 

Two people were detained. 

Police hope to return the car shortly to its rightful owner  

