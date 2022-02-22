The warrant was carried out in Kooreman Avenue, Wisbech, where drugs were seized. This photo is for illustrative purposes only. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A man has been arrested in connection with class A drug supply in Wisbech following a warrant yesterday (21 February).

The Neighbourhood Support Team carried out the warrant in Kooreman Avenue, Wisbech, where drugs were seized.

A 36-year-old man from Wisbech was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A. He has been released under investigation.

Anyone with information or concerns about drug dealing can report online at https://bit.ly/3IcaJkU