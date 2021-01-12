Published: 3:19 PM January 12, 2021

Christchurch Community Centre has again been targeted by vandals following a spate of incidents in November. - Credit: GEOFF HARPER

A Fenland community centre has again been targeted by vandals following a spate of incidents in November.

"Somebody forced the doors" on Christchurch Community Centre's new notice board according to a post on the centre's Facebook page.

It comes after a light was damaged and guttering was removed from the centre at the end of November.

The Facebook post reads: "These continued senseless acts of vandalism will not be tolerated and when the culprit is identified they will be prosecuted. Surely it must be somebody local doing this?

"In the meantime, could the Christchurch community please report any suspicious activity noted around the centre and recreation ground. All communications will be in the strictest confidence."

At the time of the first incident, Geoff Harper, chairman of the Christchurch Recreation Ground charity and a parish councillor, said the venue has not suffered any similar incidents before and that there are plans to install CCTV cameras around the building.

“The hall is voluntary-run and there are a few people in the village that have put a lot of time and effort to make it a good place,” he said in November.