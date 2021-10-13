Published: 9:04 AM October 13, 2021 Updated: 9:15 AM October 13, 2021

Ventislav Torodov of Wisbech has been jailed for 14 years for raping and sexually abusing three children. - Credit: POLICE

A Wisbech man who admitted raping and sexually abusing three children has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Ventislav Torodov, 57, was arrested on 1 April after allegations were made that he had raped a boy the previous month.

Officers from specialised teams began an investigation which led to them uncovering the sexual abuse of two further victims, both young girls.

Todorov, from Wisbech, admitted two counts of rape, assault by touching and sexual activity with a girl at Peterborough Crown Court on June 16.

Last Thursday (October 7) he was jailed, placed on the Sex Offenders Register and handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order at Cambridge Crown court.

DC Les Ellmer said: “The victims showed enormous courage during this ordeal. The initial report sparked the investigation and uncovered further abuse. It has been a very difficult time for them all.

“The investigation and sentence demonstrate how seriously we and the courts treat this type of appalling sexual offending.”

For information and advice about child abuse, including sexual abuse, visit www.cambs.police.uk/childprotection.

Anyone who suspects a child is being abused, or anyone wanting to report historical abuse, should contact police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

If a child is in immediate danger, always call 999.