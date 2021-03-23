Breaking
£500,000 raid on Cambridgeshire industrial park
Aircraft equipment worth £500,000 was stolen during a midnight raid in Cambridgeshire.
Police have released CCTV of people they would like to speak after aircraft equipment worth hundreds of thousands of pounds was stolen from Ramsey.
Five people in a black Ford Transit van broke into the premises at Upwood Air Park off Ramsey Road at about 11.40pm last night (March 22) and made off with equipment worth around £500,000.
Detective Sergeant Dan Bramley who is investigating, said: “I would like to hear from anyone who recognises this van or these people.
“I would also like to hear from anyone who might’ve been in the area at the time, perhaps taking a late-night walk or drawing their curtains and may have seen this vehicle or anything suspicious. Perhaps you might have CCTV at your property that captured the vehicle.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact us by calling 101 quoting incident number 35/16891/21
