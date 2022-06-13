News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News > Crime

Three suspects police keen to contact following Asda theft

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 8:23 PM June 13, 2022
Asda theft CCTV suspects

CCTV images of three men Cambs police would like to speak to in connection with a theft from Asda, Wisbech. - Credit: Cambs Police

Police may already know one of the suspects they want to question in connection with a theft from Asda. 

Releasing three images of those they want to question, the Policing Fenland Facebook page has been alerted, more than once, to the likely identity of at least one of them.  

“We have released two CCTV images of three men we would like to speak to in connection with a theft,” said a police spokesperson. 

Printer ink cartridges, electric toothbrush heads and nicotine inhalers totalling £858.45 were all taken from Asda in North End, Wisbech, at about 2.15pm on Thursday. 

“We would like to hear from anyone who has any information about the incident or thinks they know the identity of the men pictured in the images,” said the spokesperson.  

Police ask for anyone who knows any of the men to call them on 101 and quote reference 35/40691/22. 

You can also go online and use this link here  

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Wisbech News

Don't Miss

Barclays bank, with red bricks and blue signs.

Personal Finance

Barclays branch to close in Wisbech

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Paul White has been jailed after being snared by online paedophile hunters

Jail for sex offender snared by paedophile hunter group

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
High Flyer Ely regains 5 Star Rating. High Flyer, Ely Sunday 05 June 2022. Picture by Terry Harris.

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Pub/restaurant again flying high with 5* food hygiene rating

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Police warning after woman scammed of £1,000

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Woman scammed of £1,000 but alert bank staff bring it to an end

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon