CCTV images of three men Cambs police would like to speak to in connection with a theft from Asda, Wisbech. - Credit: Cambs Police

Police may already know one of the suspects they want to question in connection with a theft from Asda.

Releasing three images of those they want to question, the Policing Fenland Facebook page has been alerted, more than once, to the likely identity of at least one of them.

“We have released two CCTV images of three men we would like to speak to in connection with a theft,” said a police spokesperson.

Printer ink cartridges, electric toothbrush heads and nicotine inhalers totalling £858.45 were all taken from Asda in North End, Wisbech, at about 2.15pm on Thursday.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has any information about the incident or thinks they know the identity of the men pictured in the images,” said the spokesperson.

Police ask for anyone who knows any of the men to call them on 101 and quote reference 35/40691/22.

