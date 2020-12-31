News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Father and son find thief ‘trying to cut off the back box’ from family car

Harry Rutter

Published: 12:33 PM December 31, 2020    Updated: 12:34 PM December 31, 2020
The suspect was caught on Elm Road in Wisbech attempting to remove the catalytic converter from a family’s car. 

A father and son received a shock after finding a suspected thief underneath their car when returning home from a run – just moments before they were threatened.  

The pair found the suspect attempting to cut away what is thought to be their catalytic converter while the car was parked on Elm Road in Wisbech.  

The incident quickly escalated when the suspect reportedly threatened the family with an electric saw before fleeing the scene with someone else.  

“Just a quick heads up to car owners in the Elm Road area. My husband and son returned home from a run to find a man trying to cut off the back box from my car,” said the car owner. 

“He threatened them with an electric saw and drove off; he was driving a beaten-up silver Corsa with a woman in the front seat.  

“He was white, about 6ft tall with a winter hat with earflaps.  

“The police don't seem to be interested even though threats were made and my car damaged. Please beware.” 

Cambridgeshire Police have been contacted for a comment.  

