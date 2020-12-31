Father and son find thief ‘trying to cut off the back box’ from family car
- Credit: Wikimedia Commons (CC)
A father and son received a shock after finding a suspected thief underneath their car when returning home from a run – just moments before they were threatened.
The pair found the suspect attempting to cut away what is thought to be their catalytic converter while the car was parked on Elm Road in Wisbech.
The incident quickly escalated when the suspect reportedly threatened the family with an electric saw before fleeing the scene with someone else.
“Just a quick heads up to car owners in the Elm Road area. My husband and son returned home from a run to find a man trying to cut off the back box from my car,” said the car owner.
“He threatened them with an electric saw and drove off; he was driving a beaten-up silver Corsa with a woman in the front seat.
You may also want to watch:
“He was white, about 6ft tall with a winter hat with earflaps.
“The police don't seem to be interested even though threats were made and my car damaged. Please beware.”
Most Read
- 1 50 Backpacks in Wisbech to close
- 2 OPINION: Sleeping rough in Wisbech on Christmas night
- 3 Doctors filmed having Covid-19 jab ‘all recommend vaccine’
- 4 Petition launched to keep 50 Backpacks open
- 5 Heroes of 2021 across Cambridgeshire recognised in New Year's Honours list
- 6 Woman 'frustrated' after RSPCA order to stop animal care
- 7 Car destroyed in early hours arson attack
- 8 GPs to begin offering Covid-19 vaccine
- 9 Covid vaccinations get under way at Norfolk hospital
- 10 Father and son find thief ‘trying to cut off the back box’ from family car
Cambridgeshire Police have been contacted for a comment.