Arsonists may have caused caravan blaze, say police

Daniel Mason

Published: 2:19 PM November 8, 2021
Fire engine from Cambridgeshire fire service

Fire crews were called to two caravans found "well alight" in Wisbech St Mary. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Arsonists may have been responsible for setting two caravans on fire at the weekend. 

The blaze took place in Wisbech St Mary on Sunday, November 7, which is believed to be deliberate. 

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “On Sunday at 7.01pm, one crew from Wisbech and two crews from March were called to a caravan fire on Sandbank, Wisbech St Mary.  

“Crews arrived to find two caravans well alight.  

“Firefighters used three hose reels to extinguish the fire and prevent any further spread.” 

Cambridgeshire Police said nobody was hurt in the blaze. 

'Police were alerted at 8.43pm on November 7 by the fire service to a potential arson at a caravan site in Wisbech St Mary,” a police spokesperson said.  

“The fire was extinguished, no one was injured and an investigation has begun.” 

If you know any more details, contact police on 101 quoting incident 466 of November 7, or visit their website: https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report

