Family’s caravan stolen from drive

Louise Hepburn

Published: 3:31 PM February 16, 2021    Updated: 3:58 PM February 16, 2021
Stolen caravan 2

This family caravan was stolen from Long Road, Terrington St Clement, overnight on February 15. - Credit: Becky Hornett

A family had their much-loved caravan stolen last night – and are appealing for anyone with information to come forwards.

Thieves stole it between 10am yesterday (February 15) and 7am this morning (February 16).

Becky Hornett invested in the holiday model last January as prices to go abroad as a family were getting too expensive.

The caravan was being stored on her in-laws drive in Long Road, Terrington St Clement, when it was stolen.

In a post on Facebook, she said: “Now with it being a national lockdown I imagine there not being much movement so if anyone has seen anything please contact [police on] 101 or myself.”

She added: “It’s a Swift Archway Barnwell model, the Swift on the front is fairly faded and there was some damage over the wheel arch towards the back on the left-hand side.”

The interior has an L-shaped layout with a bathroom at the rear.

Becky later explained her husband and three-year-old son were enjoyed two memorable family getaways in it last year.

She said: “We’re very annoyed and upset as it was our little boy’s favourite thing to do.

“I know it’s just a possession and can be replaced – but it won’t feel the same.”

The incident has been reported to police. Anyone with information should contact officers on 101.

