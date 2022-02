Wisbech fire crews were called to a car set alight by arsonists. - Credit: Cambs Fire/stock image

Arsonists targeted a car parked in a Wisbech street last night (Monday).

Fire crews from Wisbech were called at 11.21 to tackle a blazing car in Hawthorn Avenue.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: “Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire before returning to their station by 12.10am.





“The cause of the fire was believed to be deliberate.”