Published: 12:37 PM May 28, 2021 Updated: 2:55 PM May 28, 2021

Four years ago the Five Bells in Norfolk Street, Wisbech, was busy and popular. Then it closed. And now it's been revealed it the empty pub was being used for the growing of cannabis. On a large scale.

A cannabis factory was uncovered at a disused pub in Wisbech after an abstracted electricity power supply resulted in the street's fuse being blown.

Police swooped on The Five Bells public house in Norfolk Street after they received a call from UK Power Networks at 9.15am this morning (Friday May 28).

A cannabis factory has been uncovered at The Five Bells in Norfolk Street, Wisbech. - Credit: SUPPLIED

Officers currently at the scene say they have found 200 plants worth thousands of pounds.

An eyewitness said the raid was carried out as the electricity supply on the street had been abstracted to feed a possible cannabis factory.

A cannabis factory has been uncovered at The Five Bells in Norfolk Street, Wisbech. - Credit: POLICE

Electricians at the scene said the power surge blew the fuse, resulting in the electricity firm having to temporarily isolate power from businesses on Norfolk Street.

A police spokesman said: "When officers (in uniform no disguises necessary) went to see what was going on they discovered about 200 cannabis plants worth thousands of pounds.

A cannabis factory has been uncovered at The Five Bells in Norfolk Street, Wisbech. - Credit: SUPPLIED

"No arrests have been made, but a clear up operation and investigation is underway."



