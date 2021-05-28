Updated
Once popular but now empty pub revealed as cannabis factory
- Credit: Facebook/Cambs Police/Archant
A cannabis factory was uncovered at a disused pub in Wisbech after an abstracted electricity power supply resulted in the street's fuse being blown.
Police swooped on The Five Bells public house in Norfolk Street after they received a call from UK Power Networks at 9.15am this morning (Friday May 28).
Officers currently at the scene say they have found 200 plants worth thousands of pounds.
An eyewitness said the raid was carried out as the electricity supply on the street had been abstracted to feed a possible cannabis factory.
Electricians at the scene said the power surge blew the fuse, resulting in the electricity firm having to temporarily isolate power from businesses on Norfolk Street.
You may also want to watch:
A police spokesman said: "When officers (in uniform no disguises necessary) went to see what was going on they discovered about 200 cannabis plants worth thousands of pounds.
"No arrests have been made, but a clear up operation and investigation is underway."
Most Read
- 1 Once popular but now empty pub revealed as cannabis factory
- 2 Jail for man who forced girl, 17, against wall before sexually assaulting her
- 3 Cannabis factory, £7,600 in cash and fake ID uncovered
- 4 From financial woes to fatal fires: Remembering Thorney Wildlife Park
- 5 Drug arrests in Cambs part of County Lines operation
- 6 Cllr Andrew Lynn becomes the new mayor of Wisbech
- 7 Shopper dies inside Tesco supermarket after ‘having medical episode’
- 8 Self-driving autonomous shuttles hit streets in ‘ground-breaking’ trial
- 9 Cinema reopens after months of lockdown closure
- 10 Woman, 18, dies in A47 crash between bus and a car