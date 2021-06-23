Police in Wisbech seized 50 plants from a cannabis factory this morning (June 23).
Officers found the production facility at an address at Barton Road at just before 9am.
No arrests were made and enquiries are ongoing.
Fifty cannabis plans were seized from the production facility.
- Credit: Policing Fenland
Officers collecting evidence from a cannabis factory discovered in Barton Road, Wisbech.
- Credit: Policing Fenland
Police seized cannabis plants from an address in Barton Road, Wisbech.
- Credit: Policing Fenland
