Published: 3:42 PM June 23, 2021 Updated: 4:43 PM June 23, 2021

Police in Wisbech discovered a cannabis factory in Barton Road. - Credit: Policing Fenland

Police in Wisbech seized 50 plants from a cannabis factory this morning (June 23).

Officers found the production facility at an address at Barton Road at just before 9am.

No arrests were made and enquiries are ongoing.

