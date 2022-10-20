News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cannabis factory found in disused Wisbech toy store

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 3:47 PM October 20, 2022
The store closed in 2020, the then vacant lot was left empty on Hill Street in Wisbech.

The store closed in 2020, the then vacant lot was left empty on Hill Street in Wisbech. - Credit: Google

Two men have been charged after neighbourhood officers discovered a cannabis factory in Wisbech.

The Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) carried out a warrant at the disused Prams and Toys, in Hill Street, on October 19 where they found 755 plants worth up to about £634,200.

Fjoraldo Hazizi , 27, of Maysoule Road, Greater London, and Robert Cela, 35, of Hill Street, Wisbech, were arrested and have been charged with producing cannabis.

They have both been remanded in custody to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court today, October 20.

Anyone with information or concerns about drugs can report to police online.

