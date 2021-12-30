News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cops swoop on burgling pair at unoccupied house

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:45 PM December 30, 2021
Updated: 12:47 PM December 30, 2021
Getaway car and items recovered at Ring's End near Guyhirn

Police caught two men red-handed at the scene of a burglary in Ring's End. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Two men have been arrested after an unoccupied house which has already “been targeted a couple of times” before was broken into. 

Craig Stark and Jason Bywater, both of Chatteris, were arrested by Cambridgeshire Police after reports of a burglary at a house in Ring’s End. 

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: ‘Police were called at 12.48pm on December 29 to reports of suspicious activity in an unoccupied property in Ring’s End.    

“Police attended and arrested two men on suspicion of burglary.” 

Getaway Peugeot 306 seized in Ring's End, Guyhirn

A car was seized at the scene of a burglary at a house in Ring's End. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A resident who lives nearby said a silver Peugeot 306 that was reportedly driven by one of the suspects was recovered by police at around 3.10pm. 

“The lady who lived there died a few months ago and the house has been targeted a couple of times whilst empty,” said the resident. 

Items recovered from Ring's End burglary near Guyhirn

Police caught two men red-handed at the scene of a burglary in Ring's End. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

The vehicle was seized but it is unclear what items were stolen from the house, which have since been recovered.

Stark, 38, will appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday). 

Bywater, 54, has been released on bail to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on February 25. 

