Cops swoop on burgling pair at unoccupied house
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Two men have been arrested after an unoccupied house which has already “been targeted a couple of times” before was broken into.
Craig Stark and Jason Bywater, both of Chatteris, were arrested by Cambridgeshire Police after reports of a burglary at a house in Ring’s End.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: ‘Police were called at 12.48pm on December 29 to reports of suspicious activity in an unoccupied property in Ring’s End.
“Police attended and arrested two men on suspicion of burglary.”
A resident who lives nearby said a silver Peugeot 306 that was reportedly driven by one of the suspects was recovered by police at around 3.10pm.
“The lady who lived there died a few months ago and the house has been targeted a couple of times whilst empty,” said the resident.
The vehicle was seized but it is unclear what items were stolen from the house, which have since been recovered.
Most Read
- 1 Body pulled from river thought to be that of missing woman
- 2 Sports club 'very fortunate' as project reaches £1m mark
- 3 Body pulled from Wisbech river
- 4 Boxing Day blaze rips through first floor flat
- 5 Driver who ‘admitted he had been drinking’ refused breath test after crash
- 6 Murder of baby boy will be focus of two-part 24 Hours in Police Custody
- 7 Pub wins massive support for New Year’s Eve party
- 8 Teenage driver dies yards from home in 2am crash
- 9 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
- 10 Camp Beagle bans visitors after Covid-19 outbreak
Stark, 38, will appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday).
Bywater, 54, has been released on bail to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on February 25.