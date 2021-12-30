Police caught two men red-handed at the scene of a burglary in Ring's End. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Two men have been arrested after an unoccupied house which has already “been targeted a couple of times” before was broken into.

Craig Stark and Jason Bywater, both of Chatteris, were arrested by Cambridgeshire Police after reports of a burglary at a house in Ring’s End.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: ‘Police were called at 12.48pm on December 29 to reports of suspicious activity in an unoccupied property in Ring’s End.

“Police attended and arrested two men on suspicion of burglary.”

A resident who lives nearby said a silver Peugeot 306 that was reportedly driven by one of the suspects was recovered by police at around 3.10pm.

“The lady who lived there died a few months ago and the house has been targeted a couple of times whilst empty,” said the resident.

RCAT officers caught 2x males red handed this afternoon burgling a rural house near to Guyhirn. Both arrested on suspicion of burglary, all property recovered and their getaway vehicle seized. Here's some worthwhile prevention advice; https://t.co/3mrG9hf7Ne #SaferCambs #RCAT pic.twitter.com/OJo3zxnHwy — CambsRuralCops 🚜🚓 (@CambsRuralCops) December 29, 2021

The vehicle was seized but it is unclear what items were stolen from the house, which have since been recovered.

Stark, 38, will appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday).

Bywater, 54, has been released on bail to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on February 25.