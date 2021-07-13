News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News > Crime

Woman tries to fight off handbag thief

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 3:42 PM July 13, 2021   
This is the man police want to question following a handbag theft in Wisbech

This is the man police want to question following a handbag theft in Wisbech - Credit: Google/Cambs Police

A CCTV image from a robbery three weeks ago in which a woman’s handbag and purse were snatched in broad daylight has been released.  

Detectives hunting the suspect say the woman was approach from behind by a man who then grabbed her handbag.  

“He ran off with it following a struggle,” said a police spokesperson.  

The handbag was dropped in De Havilland Road, Wisbech, but the purse was missing.  

The robbery took place in Oakroyd Crescent, Wisbech, at about 2.20pm on Tuesday June 22.  

You may also want to watch:

“This is a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to,” said the police spokesperson.  

The victim has not been named but was a woman in her 50s.  

“The woman was not injured,” said the police spokesperson.  

Anyone who recognises the man in the photo, or witnessed the robbery, is urged to contact police via their web-chat, on 101 quoting crime reference 35/39648/21 or by visiting www.cambs.police.uk/report. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Wisbech News

