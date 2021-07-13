Woman tries to fight off handbag thief
- Credit: Google/Cambs Police
A CCTV image from a robbery three weeks ago in which a woman’s handbag and purse were snatched in broad daylight has been released.
Detectives hunting the suspect say the woman was approach from behind by a man who then grabbed her handbag.
“He ran off with it following a struggle,” said a police spokesperson.
The handbag was dropped in De Havilland Road, Wisbech, but the purse was missing.
The robbery took place in Oakroyd Crescent, Wisbech, at about 2.20pm on Tuesday June 22.
You may also want to watch:
“This is a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to,” said the police spokesperson.
The victim has not been named but was a woman in her 50s.
Most Read
- 1 Drink driver jailed after leaving victim, 52, with life-changing injuries
- 2 ‘He’s ripped me off’ - builder fails to refund customer's £2,000 deposit
- 3 Prisoner squirted bottle of human faeces and urine into officer's mouth
- 4 Man in his 30s dies after suspected alcohol-fuelled crash
- 5 Student achievements celebrated at school speech day ceremony
- 6 18 in police custody from last night, not making it home
- 7 Hunger a major fear for large number of students at Cambridgeshire schools
- 8 In-depth: Boris Johnson's Covid 'freedom day' speech
- 9 Letter: Police 'turn a blind eye' to anti-social behaviour
- 10 Perverted masseur secretly filmed 900 women undressing
“The woman was not injured,” said the police spokesperson.
Anyone who recognises the man in the photo, or witnessed the robbery, is urged to contact police via their web-chat, on 101 quoting crime reference 35/39648/21 or by visiting www.cambs.police.uk/report.