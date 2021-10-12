Published: 6:00 AM October 12, 2021

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a fire at the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech. - Credit: Archant

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a deliberate fire in Wisbech.

The boy was arrested in connection with a fire at the Horsefair Shopping Centre before he was taken to the King’s Lynn police investigation centre and bailed to return there at a later date.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “Enquiries continue; if you have any information, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or contact us on 101.”

The arrest came amid an investigation into deliberate fires by Cambridgeshire police, which have received 161 calls to fires since the start of August.

Some of these calls include natural and accidental fires, as well as arson.

The spokesperson said: “If it’s concluded a fire was deliberate, crimes for arson will be raised and an investigation conducted, any suspects would be dealt with appropriately.

“Neighbourhood teams regularly conduct patrols through Wisbech Park and Horsefair.

"If you have any concerns, call us on 101.”