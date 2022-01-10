Cambridgeshire Police seized these and another weapon at an address in Wisbech and arrested a 16-year-old boy. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A 16-year-old boy was arrested after police uncovered drugs and weapons including two machetes and a knuckleduster at an address in Wisbech.

Cambridgeshire Police paid a visit to an outbuilding in Chapel Road, where they made the discovery.

A police spokesperson said: “The Wisbech neighbourhood policing team paid a visit to an address in relation to some enquiries we had.

“At about 8.30pm on January 5, officers visited an outbuilding in Chapel Road.

“Once inside they discovered two knives, two machetes, a knuckleduster and an extendable baton.”

The spokesperson added: “They also found a small quantity of cannabis and the weapons and drugs were seized.”

Officers were praised on social media for their efforts.

One Facebook user wrote: “Well done guys and girls; you are making the streets safer for decent people.”

The boy was spoken to by officers and an investigation is ongoing.