News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News > Crime

Bonsai scissors found on town street

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:39 AM November 16, 2021
Bonsai scissors found in Wisbech

Bonsai scissors were found on a Wisbech street by Cambridgeshire Police during its amnesty week. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A pair of Bonsai scissors were found on a street by police. 

The sharp object was found on Lynn Road, Wisbech during a patrol by Cambridgeshire Police officers and taken in.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers out on patrol found Bonsai scissors on Lynn Road, Wisbech laying on the ground in the middle of the pavement.   

“In July this year, the Offensive Weapons Act was updated, making items such as knuckledusters, telescopic truncheons, curved swords and zombie knives illegal to own even if kept on private property.  

“Previously, weapons such as these were only illegal when carried in public.” 

The discovery comes during a week-long amnesty between November 15-21, to encourage people to hand in banned items as well as knives without the fear of prosecution. 

Bins to dispose of these items can be located at Thorpe Wood police station in Peterborough and Parkside police station in Cambridge. 

For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/2YP9si7.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Councillors given police warnings over Covid breaches
  2. 2 Lucky Cambridgeshire neighbours win People’s Postcode Lottery
  3. 3 Church pulls out of running Rose Fair
  1. 4 Drink driver jailed after being caught for SEVENTH time
  2. 5 UK terror threat level raised to severe
  3. 6 ‘My daughter can’t sleep in her own room’ - family’s new home nightmare
  4. 7 Anger as prized floral cycle vandalised
  5. 8 Ex-firefighter ‘overwhelmed’ with business venture as he prepares to open showroom
  6. 9 Town council gifts defibrillator to rugby club
  7. 10 Murderer handed life sentence for killing father-of-five in Huntingdon
Cambs Live
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Churchill Road Wisbech

Cambs Live

Man who beat women and stole goods worth nearly £600 in court

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
A delivery driver has crashed into a house in Badgeney Road, March this morning (November 11).

Cambs Live

Delivery driver crashes through front window of house

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Horsefair toilets Wisbech

Cambs Live

Toilets stay shut amid talks to end stalemate

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Ernest Grusza was given as a hospital order with restriction.

Man who cut off his mother's own head is given hospital order

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon