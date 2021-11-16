Bonsai scissors were found on a Wisbech street by Cambridgeshire Police during its amnesty week. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A pair of Bonsai scissors were found on a street by police.

The sharp object was found on Lynn Road, Wisbech during a patrol by Cambridgeshire Police officers and taken in.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers out on patrol found Bonsai scissors on Lynn Road, Wisbech laying on the ground in the middle of the pavement.

“In July this year, the Offensive Weapons Act was updated, making items such as knuckledusters, telescopic truncheons, curved swords and zombie knives illegal to own even if kept on private property.

“Previously, weapons such as these were only illegal when carried in public.”

The discovery comes during a week-long amnesty between November 15-21, to encourage people to hand in banned items as well as knives without the fear of prosecution.

Bins to dispose of these items can be located at Thorpe Wood police station in Peterborough and Parkside police station in Cambridge.

For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/2YP9si7.