Published: 7:00 AM July 31, 2021

The team at Blush Ely in Little Downham , which was crowned as the best bridal shop at the 2021 Muddy Stilettos Awards. - Credit: BLUSH ELY

An independent East Cambridgeshire business has been crowned the best bridal shop in Cambridgeshire and Suffolk.

The team at Blush Ely in Little Downham say they are delighted to have won the Muddy Stilettos 2021 award.

"Thank you to every one of you who voted, we are beyond grateful and beyond happy," they said.

"Blush means the world to us, so to win this only in our third year of opening is amazing.

"We strive to offer the best experience with the best dresses in our beautiful boutique.

"For so many of you to agree and vote for us, it is truly humbling."

The Muddy Stilettos Awards are held each year to 'celebrate the most awesome indie businesses across 25 counties'.

Other local winners were The Old Hall in Ely, who picked up the best wedding venue award, while Gin House Flowers in Histon was named best florist.

For more information about Blush Ely, call 01353 699494 or visit https://blushely.com/