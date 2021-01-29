Published: 12:58 PM January 29, 2021

Two men are wanted for questioning after a blue Ford made off from petrol stations without paying for fuel.

the first incident happened on Thursday December 24, 2020 at approximately 12.13am when a blue Ford attended a petrol station on Lynn Road in King’s Lynn and filled the car up with £60 worth of fuel before leaving without paying.

The second incident happened on Wednesday January 6, 2021 when a blue Ford called for petrol at the BP station on Plumstead Road in Norwich at approximately 9.15pm. The driver filled the car with £47 worth of fuel before leaving without paying. (36/1496/21)

The final incident happened on Thursday January 14, 2021 at approximately 2am when the driver of a blue Ford attended the Co-op petrol station on Dereham Road in New Costessey and filled the car up with £40 worth of fuel before leaving without paying.

Enquiries into these incidents are ongoing and police are currently treating them as linked.

Officers have now released two CCTV images of men they would like to speak with in connection with the incidents and would like to hear from anyone with information concerning the identity of these men.

Anyone with information should Contact PC Mandy Shreeve in Op Solve on 101

