Wisbech Standard > News > Crime

Shoplifter fails to get away after stealing items from retail store

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 12:46 PM December 10, 2021
A shoplifter attempted to steal a 'handful of goods' from a Boots store in Wisbech Town Centre on December 9.

A shoplifter attempted to steal a ‘handful of goods’ from a retail store in Wisbech Town Centre yesterday (December 9). 

As they tried to run from the Boots store with the goods in their arms, they were caught by a neighbourhood police officer.

The shoplifter was quickly arrested and the goods were recovered. 

A spokesperson said: “Yesterday (December 9), the local neighbourhood policing team were on duty in Wisbech Town Centre. 

“It was unlucky for one person who decided to carry out a theft from Boots. 

“Unlucky for that person is when they tried to run from the store with the handful of goods in their arms, they ran straight into a neighbourhood police officer. 

“The person was arrested and taken to the PIC at King’s Lynn. 

“Enquiries are ongoing.” 


Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Wisbech News

