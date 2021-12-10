Shoplifter fails to get away after stealing items from retail store
A shoplifter attempted to steal a ‘handful of goods’ from a retail store in Wisbech Town Centre yesterday (December 9).
As they tried to run from the Boots store with the goods in their arms, they were caught by a neighbourhood police officer.
The shoplifter was quickly arrested and the goods were recovered.
A spokesperson said: “Yesterday (December 9), the local neighbourhood policing team were on duty in Wisbech Town Centre.
“It was unlucky for one person who decided to carry out a theft from Boots.
“Unlucky for that person is when they tried to run from the store with the handful of goods in their arms, they ran straight into a neighbourhood police officer.
“The person was arrested and taken to the PIC at King’s Lynn.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”