A shoplifter attempted to steal a ‘handful of goods’ from a retail store in Wisbech Town Centre yesterday (December 9).

As they tried to run from the Boots store with the goods in their arms, they were caught by a neighbourhood police officer.

The shoplifter was quickly arrested and the goods were recovered.

A spokesperson said: “Yesterday (December 9), the local neighbourhood policing team were on duty in Wisbech Town Centre.

“It was unlucky for one person who decided to carry out a theft from Boots.

“Unlucky for that person is when they tried to run from the store with the handful of goods in their arms, they ran straight into a neighbourhood police officer.

“The person was arrested and taken to the PIC at King’s Lynn.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”



