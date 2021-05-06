Published: 3:42 PM May 6, 2021

Arsonists set fire to tyres in Sutton Road, Wisbech, just over a week since they last struck in the area. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Arsonists set fire to tyres in Wisbech, just over a week since firefighters were called to the same area.

Crews were called to Sutton Road to what a fire service spokesperson described as “two well-developed fires”.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 11.43pm on Wednesday, May 5, crews from Wisbech were called to a fire on Sutton Road.

“Firefighters extinguished them using hose reels and they returned to their station by 1.35am.”

The cause of the fire was deliberate and anyone with information should contact Cambridgeshire police at: https://www.cambs.police.uk/ to submit a report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

On April 27, arsonists struck at a warehouse on the former Delamore site in Sutton Road.

Residents said the site is regularly used by youngsters and others “who have turned it into a speedway track and race motorbikes most days”.