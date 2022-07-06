Arsonist started fire in Wisbech care home

Callum Lilliot later said that he wanted to hurt staff at a psychiatric hospital, by burning it down. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

An arsonist has tried to burn down a care home in Wisbech.

At around 10pm on December 26, 2021, Callum Lilliot dropped a cigarette on his coat, which he then threw onto his care home bed.

The 20-year-old had been a resident of the home on Awdry Drive at the time.

Cambridgeshire Police had initially been called to the address, with reports that Lilliot had threatened to jump out of a second-floor window.

However, they arrived to find smoke billowing out of an open window.

Officers began to kick down the door to the building, fearing that there were people in danger.

A carer then unlocked the door with a key.

The officers attempted to tackle the fire themselves, but were beaten back by the smoke and heat.

Two officers were then taken to hospital, after suffering from smoke inhalation.

Four residents and carers were evacuated from the building, with Lilliot arrested shortly after.

The man had claimed that the fire had been an accident.

Temporary accommodation was found for the other residents.

On December 29, 2021, Lilliot rang 999 and said that he wanted to hurt staff at the Edith Cavell Centre psychiatric hospital, Peterborough, by burning it down.

At Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday, June 29, Lilliot pleaded guilty to two counts of arson with intent to endanger life, arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered and threatening to damage/destroy property.

He was sentenced to three years' detention in a young offenders institution.

Detective sergeant Lee Womak, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: "Lilliot showed little regard for the safety of others when he decided to deliberately drop his cigarette on his coat and start a fire.

“I don’t need to explain why starting fires is so dangerous and I hope Lilliot will reflect on his actions and consider how tragic the consequences could have been.”