Armed police swoop on Norfolk Street and arrest man in Wisbech

Harry Rutter

Published: 4:15 PM April 14, 2022
Armed police arrested a suspected gunman in Norfolk Street, Wisbech this afternoon (April 14).

Armed police arrested a suspected gunman in Wisbech this afternoon.  

Officers were deployed in Norfolk Street just before 1.30pm today (April 14).  

A short video clip shared on social media shows several police officers pointing guns up into a property on the road in Wisbech. 

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We received a report at just before 1.30pm of a man who was believed to have a firearm in a property in Norfolk Street, Wisbech. 

“Armed police were deployed and a man was arrested at about 2.45pm. 

“No one has been injured.” 

Residents initially reported seeing the armed officers setting up and loading into a vehicle at the BP fuel garage on Lynn Road. 

