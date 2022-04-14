Armed police arrested a suspected gunman in Norfolk Street, Wisbech this afternoon (April 14). - Credit: PA

Armed police arrested a suspected gunman in Wisbech this afternoon.

Officers were deployed in Norfolk Street just before 1.30pm today (April 14).

A short video clip shared on social media shows several police officers pointing guns up into a property on the road in Wisbech.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We received a report at just before 1.30pm of a man who was believed to have a firearm in a property in Norfolk Street, Wisbech.

“Armed police were deployed and a man was arrested at about 2.45pm.

“No one has been injured.”

Residents initially reported seeing the armed officers setting up and loading into a vehicle at the BP fuel garage on Lynn Road.