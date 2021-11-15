Before and after photos of wrecked floral cycle in Wisbech. - Credit: Alan Wheeldon

Vandals destroyed a prized floral display in Wisbech.

The town, with a reputation as a floral capital not simply of the Fens but of the UK, was branded “lawless” after a decorated bicycle was wrecked.

A volunteer for Wisbech In Bloom, Alan Wheeldon took these photos of the cycle that had been decorated and put on display

“This criminal damage was recently carried out by the notorious Wisbech Biker gang,” he said.

“One of the floral bicycles in Museum Square, put out by Wisbech in Bloom, was completely destroyed.”

Describing the town as “lawless” he said the problem was out of hours policing.

“Although recently daytime police patrols have been visible in the town they don't seem to be around 'after hours' when the actual crimes are taking place,” he said.

He said the damaged bike “launched into someone's front garden where it broke two window panes.

“The total inadequacy of the Wisbech CCTV system is also once again starkly demonstrated.”