Published: 9:59 AM February 24, 2021

A man from Wisbech who headbutted and spat at two tax officials after they tried to search his home has been sentenced to three months in prison, suspended for 12 months.

Andras Juhasz attacked the Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) officers as they attempted to carry out a warrant at his home in Kinderley Road on December 10 last year.

They knocked at the door and a woman answered but, realising who they were, the 40-year-old tried to shut the door in their faces.

The officers managed to enter and a struggled ensued in which Juhasz spat and headbutted one of the officers. He was eventually restrained on the floor and placed in handcuffs.

As Juhasz calmed down, the officers attempted to get him into their vehicle but he then headbutted the second officer.

You may also want to watch:

Juhasz pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating and two counts of assault on an emergency worker.

He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Monday February 22 where he was sentenced to three months in prison, suspended for 12 months.

Sergeant Jamie Cooper said: “Juhasz’s actions were completely unacceptable. People should be able to go about their lawful work without being subjected to violence.

"We take violent incidents of this nature very seriously and will do all we can to bring offenders before the courts.”

