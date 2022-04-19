Staff member threatened when confronting four suspected shoplifters at Tesco Extra, Wisbech. Police have released this CCTV image of those they want to question. - Credit: Cambs Police

A staff member was threatened when they challenged four suspected shoplifters trying to make off with £500 worth of alcohol.

The confrontation took place on April 9 at about 7.45am.

“Nine bottles of liquor, worth over £500, were taken,” said a police spokesperson.

“And violence was also threatened when they were challenged by a member of staff.”

Police released CCTV images of four people they would like to speak to in connection with the theft.

Anyone with information, or who recognises the people in the images, is urged to get in touch.

Witnesses can contact Cambridgeshire Police by filing a report online (https://www.cambs.police.uk/) or by phone on 101, quoting crime reference number 35/25462/22.

Police want to speak with four people in connection with shoplifting at Tesco Extra in Wisbech - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Alternatively, anonymous reports can be made to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online (https://crimestoppers-uk.org/).

Last year a man was alleged to have stolen more than £2,500 worth of food and drink from the same store.

He was later charged with two counts of stealing £2,500.45 worth of food and drink from Tesco, as well as going equipped for theft by being in possession of magnets.

Meanwhile in March a shoplifter fleeing the Tesco store in March last year fell at the exit - smashing bottles of spirits he had just stolen.

No arrests have yet been made.

Police said the man stole five bottles of spirits at about 2pm and then returned at about 4.30pm and attempted to steal six more.

“He was challenged by staff and ran out of the shop with the bottles," said the spokesperson.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: "Nine bottles of liquor, worth over £500, were taken and violence was also threatened when they were challenged by a member of staff.

"Anyone with information, or who recognises the people in the images, is urged to get in touch."



