News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News > Crime

Drunk threatens Wisbech shopkeeper with baseball bat

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 9:16 AM August 27, 2021   
Darius Grybauskas, 37, used this baseball bat to threaten a Wisbech shop worker. 

Darius Grybauskas, 37, used this baseball bat to threaten a Wisbech shop worker. - Credit: Cambs Police

A man flew into a drunken rage and threatened staff with a baseball bat after being told to leave a Wisbech shop.

Darius Grybauskas, 37, went to NeNe in Lynn Road at about 5.15pm on January 17

A member of staff believed they recognised him as having previously been aggressive and stolen from the shop.

Grybauskas left after being confronted by the manager, but returned a short while later armed with a metal baseball bat.

He threatened the manager and a scuffle ensued before Grybauskas left the store again and police were called.

You may also want to watch:

When officers arrived, they found Grybauskas in an “extremely intoxicated” state, sitting by a wall, with the baseball bat nearby.

He went on to admit threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place

Most Read

  1. 1 £1.88m boost to get town roads improved
  2. 2 Drama as Red Arrow forced into emergency landing after bird strike
  3. 3 Jody in the record books with Paralympics silver
  1. 4 When the Red Arrows will fly over Cambridgeshire AGAIN today
  2. 5 'Rogue landlord' to auction off flats
  3. 6 ‘Phantom poster pincher’ strikes again
  4. 7 Please tell us what you think of new school says head
  5. 8 Customers report summerhouse builder to fraud investigators
  6. 9 'Go elsewhere' - Hotel slammed for 'offensive' sign outside venue
  7. 10 Spectacular Red Arrow display over Cambridgeshire caught on camera

On August 26 at Cambridge Crown Court Grybauskas, of Colvile Road, Wisbech, was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

He was also ordered to complete 20 days of rehabilitation activity and 80 hours of unpaid work.

PC David Lovitt said: “Grybauskas showed a complete lack of respect for people who were simply trying to do their job.

“There is absolutely no place for behaviour like this in Cambridgeshire and I’m pleased he has now appeared before the courts.

“If you know someone who carries a weapon please tell us so we can make our communities safer for everyone.”

Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rude awakening as an Audi smashes into terraced home in Wisbech

Cambs Live

Audi hits wooden rails and smashes into house

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Former award-winning salon Top To Toe in Wisbech is going on the market next week. 

Gallery

Inside the ‘magnificent’ Grade-II listed former salon set for sale

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Aerial view of five-vehicle crash on A47 near Thorney on August 23. 

Cambs Live

Man hospitalised with serious injuries after five-vehicle A47 crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
The death of a five-week-old baby Reuben McNulty who was attacked by a family dog has been described as a "tragic accident". 

Death of baby attacked by Staffordshire Bull Terrier was 'tragic accident'

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon