Published: 4:02 PM June 2, 2021 Updated: 4:14 PM June 2, 2021

New police and crime commissioner Darryl Preston signed off on a £500,000 modernisation of Wisbech Police Station.

It was one of his first jobs since winning office in May.

“I can confirm that building works have started on June to refurbish Wisbech Police Station,” he said.

“This investment, worth £500k, shows my commitment to keeping the residents of Wisbech and the surrounding area safe with a modern and local police station that is fit for purpose.”

He said: ““With record numbers of warranted officers currently being recruited, the extended station will house new neighbourhood officers joining the Constabulary.

“It will also give them the resources to respond to the challenges of modern-day policing.”

I met with brilliant Wisbech county Cllrs, Sam Hoy and Steve Tierney. Wisbech is a great historic town and residents should not need to tolerate this damaging criminal activity. If elected in May I will work with Sam and Steve to tackle this scourge and wage war on drugs dealers. pic.twitter.com/dzBiV2Fr36 — Darryl Preston PCC (@DarrylPreston_) April 13, 2021

“While the work is ongoing, the neighbouring and disused former court house will be used as a temporary police station.

Police and crime commissioner Darryl Preston on a visit to Wisbech during his election campaign. - Credit: PCC

Mr Preston said: “The works are expected to run through until the end of September 2021 and will be project managed by local builder, Ingleton Wood.”

I met with our fantastic March Councillors, Jan French and Steve Count. They have done so much to improve quality of life for all residents. Providing facilities for young people to spend time constructively is key to reducing ASB and they have done that with the new skate park. pic.twitter.com/ZkLPAyH865 — Darryl Preston PCC (@DarrylPreston_) April 14, 2021

During a pre-election visit to Wisbech, he promised a crackdown on crime.

With Cllr John Gowling in Manea. John is committed to serving the community and a really top guy! We talked about a number of local issues including tackling rural crime, speeding and burglary. If elected on May 6th I will work with John to reduce all crime in the area. pic.twitter.com/yX8ED5KagY — Darryl Preston PCC (@DarrylPreston_) April 20, 2021

He said he would with local councillors “to tackle this scourge and wage war on drugs dealers”.