Fenland police station gets £500,000 face-lift
New police and crime commissioner Darryl Preston signed off on a £500,000 modernisation of Wisbech Police Station.
It was one of his first jobs since winning office in May.
“I can confirm that building works have started on June to refurbish Wisbech Police Station,” he said.
“This investment, worth £500k, shows my commitment to keeping the residents of Wisbech and the surrounding area safe with a modern and local police station that is fit for purpose.”
He said: ““With record numbers of warranted officers currently being recruited, the extended station will house new neighbourhood officers joining the Constabulary.
“It will also give them the resources to respond to the challenges of modern-day policing.”
“While the work is ongoing, the neighbouring and disused former court house will be used as a temporary police station.
Mr Preston said: “The works are expected to run through until the end of September 2021 and will be project managed by local builder, Ingleton Wood.”
During a pre-election visit to Wisbech, he promised a crackdown on crime.
He said he would with local councillors “to tackle this scourge and wage war on drugs dealers”.