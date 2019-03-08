Crime commissioner's cash boost for Wisbech Volunteer Police Cadets

Wisbech Volunteer Police Cadets with Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite at the Youth and Community Fund celebration event. Picture: CLARE TEVLIN. Archant

The Wisbech Volunteer Police Cadets were commended by Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite who gave them a donation from his youth and community fund to pay for a teambuilding sailing trip.

The youth and community fund celebration event, which took place at Cambridgeshire Police headquarters last night (Tuesday June 25), were held to recognise the positive work that young people are doing locally.

Commissioner Ablewhite said: "The volunteer police cadet scheme teaches young people important citizenship skills, and inspires them to participate positively in their communities."

The event also celebrated the winners of Cambridgeshire Constabulary's 'safe award', which was presented by chief constable Nick Dean and chief inspector Steve Kerridge.

Winning students came from schools and colleges including College of West Anglia and Cromwell Community College.

As part of the competition, schools were asked to design posters about topics including modern day slavery and online safety.

LEADA Cambs, who ran a performing arts project, were also commended at the event for improving community relations and reducing the vulnerability of young people.

Police and Crime Commissioner, Jason Ablewhite said: "I was thrilled to see how the young people at the event continue to engage with their community, and how the projects they have been involved in are leaving a lasting impression.

"It is heart-warming to see how these groups can affect so many lives, even with only a small amount of money, and make such a significant difference.

"By taking part in positive social action, young people will engage more with their communities and benefit from reduced vulnerability and a reduced risk of becoming involved in crime."

The commissioner's youth and community fund 'offers grants to groups working with young people to reduce their vulnerability to crime and improving engagement with their communities.

If you are planning a project like this, or are part of a local group that supports or engages with young people in Cambridgeshire, visit: www.cambridgeshire-pcc.gov.uk/money/grants/youth-fund