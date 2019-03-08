CCTV capture the moment bins set alight in Wisbech and later when Jaguar is torched - man is in custody

Arsonists set fire to a large amount of rubbish which caused a blaze that spread to trees and a nearby fence in Wisbech this morning (Tuesday July 2). Picture: IAN CARTER.

A man is in custody following arson attacks in Wisbech overnight that ended with a Jaguar being torched.

Arsonists set fire to a large amount of rubbish which caused a blaze that spread to trees and a nearby fence in Wisbech this morning (Tuesday July 2). Picture: IAN CARTER.

Fire crews were called out on several occasions as reports of arson attacks came into force headquarters.

A police spokesman said: "During the night or early morning an unknown suspect has set light to a communal bin outside a block of flats on Oil Mill Lane, Wisbech.

"CCTV has been given to police.

"Then today at 5.30am, a man parked a Jaguar FX outside the back of Tasty China, Nene Quay, Wisbech and set fire to the car, which was captured on CCTV.



"Officers arrested the man."

The spokesman added; "A Salvation Army building was also damaged during this incident."

Crews from Wisbech, West Walton, Outwell and King's Lynn were called to the first blaze at New Inn Yard at around 5.49am.

A Cambs fire service spokesman said: "Crews arrived to find a large amount of rubbish had spread to trees and nearby fence.



"Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire before returning to their station by 7.45am."

