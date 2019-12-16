Tumble dryer fire spreads to houses in Murrow

A tumble dryer fire that started in a Murrow conservatory spread to the house and the property next door.

Crews from Wisbech and March were called last Friday (December 13) at 1.59pm to the blaze.

Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used two hose reels and two jets to extinguish the fire before returning to their stations by 4.35pm.

The cause of the fire was accidental.

Cambs Fire have since given out tips on preventing tumble dryer fires.

Their safety tips include ensuring wash temperatures and detergents are suitable for the optimum removal of oil-based contaminants; allowing laundry to complete the cooling cycle in the tumble dryer, shaking out laundry to ventilate before folding; ensuring stack or pile is well-ventilated, and that you have a smoke alarm on each floor of your premises and it is tested regularly.