Accident outside North Cambs Hospital, Wisbech, prevents vehicles entering or leaving

PUBLISHED: 11:42 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 04 December 2019

Accident outside North Cambs Hospital, Wisbech.

Archant

An accident near the North Cambs Hospital in Wisbech which has caused life threatening injuries to a pedestrian has meant vehicles cannot access or leave the site.

A spokesman for the Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust issued a statement warning that the dual carriageway access has been closed whilst emergency services deal with the incident.

"Pedestrian access to the hospital site remains possible," said a trust spokesman. ".If you have an appointment today, please build in additional travel time."

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called by the East of England Ambulance Service at 10.03am today (4 December) to reports of a serious collision between a van and a pedestrian on Whitby Street, Wisbech.

"Officers are currently at the scene, together with paramedics and firefighters.

"A woman suffered life-threatening injuries and has been airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in a critical condition."

