Delays expected on A47 between Elm Hall Hotel and Tesco supermarket after crash near Wisbech
PUBLISHED: 11:30 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:30 24 February 2020
Twitter/@FenCops
Delays are expected on the A47 near Wisbech this morning after a collision.
Police are advising people avoid the area after the smash between Elm Hall Hotel and Tesco on February 24.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at 10.25am with reports a collision involving two vehicles on the A47 at the junction with New Bridge Lane near Wisbech.
"The collision, which involved a Ford Transit and a Vauxhall Insignia initially blocked the road and one lane has been closed. Two people have received minor injuries.
"Recovery of the vehicles is underway."