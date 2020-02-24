Advanced search

Delays expected on A47 between Elm Hall Hotel and Tesco supermarket after crash near Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 11:30 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:30 24 February 2020

Crash scene on the A47 between Elm Hall Hotel and Tesco supermarket near Wisbech. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Crash scene on the A47 between Elm Hall Hotel and Tesco supermarket near Wisbech. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Twitter/@FenCops

Delays are expected on the A47 near Wisbech this morning after a collision.

Police are advising people avoid the area after the smash between Elm Hall Hotel and Tesco on February 24.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at 10.25am with reports a collision involving two vehicles on the A47 at the junction with New Bridge Lane near Wisbech.

"The collision, which involved a Ford Transit and a Vauxhall Insignia initially blocked the road and one lane has been closed. Two people have received minor injuries.

"Recovery of the vehicles is underway."

