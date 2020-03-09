Driver 'found alive and well' after flipping car into water-filled ditch and leaving scene

The driver left the scene after flipping their car into a water-filled ditch on Dowgate Road, Leverington. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops Twitter/@FenCops

A driver who flipped their car into a water-filled ditch in the Fens was found by police after they left the scene before the emergency services arrived.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The driver left the scene after flipping their car into a water-filled ditch on Dowgate Road, Leverington. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops The driver left the scene after flipping their car into a water-filled ditch on Dowgate Road, Leverington. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

The driver of the silver Audi left Dowgate Road in Leverington before overturning the car and landing upside down in the deep dyke.

Police confirmed they found the driver "alive and well" before having them rushed to hospital following the smash on Saturday morning (March 7).

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Officers, along with Cambs Fire and Rescue and the East of England Ambulance service, attended the single vehicle collision.

The driver left the scene after flipping their car into a water-filled ditch on Dowgate Road, Leverington. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops The driver left the scene after flipping their car into a water-filled ditch on Dowgate Road, Leverington. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

"The vehicle left the road and ended upside down in a deep water filled dyke.

"The driver left the scene prior to emergency services attending, however has since been found alive and well. The driver has been taken to hospital.

"The vehicle was recovered from the scene and highways were called to fix to the barrier at the location. Enquiries into this collision are ongoing."