Advanced search

Driver 'found alive and well' after flipping car into water-filled ditch and leaving scene

PUBLISHED: 10:14 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:23 09 March 2020

The driver left the scene after flipping their car into a water-filled ditch on Dowgate Road, Leverington. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

The driver left the scene after flipping their car into a water-filled ditch on Dowgate Road, Leverington. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Twitter/@FenCops

A driver who flipped their car into a water-filled ditch in the Fens was found by police after they left the scene before the emergency services arrived.

The driver left the scene after flipping their car into a water-filled ditch on Dowgate Road, Leverington. Picture: Twitter/@FenCopsThe driver left the scene after flipping their car into a water-filled ditch on Dowgate Road, Leverington. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

The driver of the silver Audi left Dowgate Road in Leverington before overturning the car and landing upside down in the deep dyke.

Police confirmed they found the driver "alive and well" before having them rushed to hospital following the smash on Saturday morning (March 7).

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Officers, along with Cambs Fire and Rescue and the East of England Ambulance service, attended the single vehicle collision.

The driver left the scene after flipping their car into a water-filled ditch on Dowgate Road, Leverington. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops The driver left the scene after flipping their car into a water-filled ditch on Dowgate Road, Leverington. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

"The vehicle left the road and ended upside down in a deep water filled dyke.

"The driver left the scene prior to emergency services attending, however has since been found alive and well. The driver has been taken to hospital.

"The vehicle was recovered from the scene and highways were called to fix to the barrier at the location. Enquiries into this collision are ongoing."

Most Read

Protestors turn out for second time in a month to oppose energy from waste incinerator in Wisbech

Some 80 protestors turned up in the industrial area of Wisbech to continue a protest opposed to an ‘energy from waste’ incinerator. Members of Wisbech Without Incineration say they were targeting local companies they feel may support the project. Picture; KIM TAYLOR

Driver ‘found alive and well’ after flipping car into water-filled ditch and leaving scene

The driver left the scene after flipping their car into a water-filled ditch on Dowgate Road, Leverington. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Father and son give one day notice of closure after running Ship Inn on Cambridgeshire/Norfolk border for eight years

Picturesque Ship Inn at Brandon Creek has closed with just a day's notice. Picture; SHIP INN/FACEBOOK

Wisbech Town in positive spirits as dogged display earns a crucial point ahead of relegation six-pointer

Wisbech Town manager Brett Whaley is in positive mood after his side extended their unbeaten league run. Picture: DAN MASON

The Ferry Project in Wisbech launch public appeal to help the homeless this Easter

The Ferry Project has launched an Easter egg appeal for the homeless. From left, Cllr Samantha Hoy, Fenland District Council’s portfolio holder for housing, staff member John Heathorn, Ferry Project director Keith Smith and staff member Evelina Kaledaite. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL

Most Read

Protestors turn out for second time in a month to oppose energy from waste incinerator in Wisbech

Some 80 protestors turned up in the industrial area of Wisbech to continue a protest opposed to an ‘energy from waste’ incinerator. Members of Wisbech Without Incineration say they were targeting local companies they feel may support the project. Picture; KIM TAYLOR

Driver ‘found alive and well’ after flipping car into water-filled ditch and leaving scene

The driver left the scene after flipping their car into a water-filled ditch on Dowgate Road, Leverington. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Father and son give one day notice of closure after running Ship Inn on Cambridgeshire/Norfolk border for eight years

Picturesque Ship Inn at Brandon Creek has closed with just a day's notice. Picture; SHIP INN/FACEBOOK

Wisbech Town in positive spirits as dogged display earns a crucial point ahead of relegation six-pointer

Wisbech Town manager Brett Whaley is in positive mood after his side extended their unbeaten league run. Picture: DAN MASON

The Ferry Project in Wisbech launch public appeal to help the homeless this Easter

The Ferry Project has launched an Easter egg appeal for the homeless. From left, Cllr Samantha Hoy, Fenland District Council’s portfolio holder for housing, staff member John Heathorn, Ferry Project director Keith Smith and staff member Evelina Kaledaite. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Labour’s Nicky Massey selected for upcoming Cambridgeshire police and crime commissioner elections

Nicky Massey (centre) has been selected as the Labour Party candidate for the police and crime commissioner elections. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE LABOUR PARTY

HOCKEY: Wisbech Town suffer last-minute heartbreak as East Men’s League relegation is confirmed

Wisbech Town 1sts in action. Picture: IAN CARTER

Thriplow Daffodil Weekend cancelled due to coronavirus fears

Thriplow Daffodil Weekend,

Driver ‘found alive and well’ after flipping car into water-filled ditch and leaving scene

The driver left the scene after flipping their car into a water-filled ditch on Dowgate Road, Leverington. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Wisbech Town in positive spirits as dogged display earns a crucial point ahead of relegation six-pointer

Wisbech Town manager Brett Whaley is in positive mood after his side extended their unbeaten league run. Picture: DAN MASON
Drive 24