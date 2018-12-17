Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Driver suffers ‘serious injuries’ after Fenland ditch crash that saw driver’s head smash through van front window

17 December, 2018 - 10:00
Pictures from the scene where a van driver’s head was forced through the front window of the van they were driving. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

Pictures from the scene where a van driver’s head was forced through the front window of the van they were driving. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

TWITTER / @FENCOPS

A driver’s head was forced through the front window of the van they were driving after crashing into a Fenland ditch.

Pictures from the scene where a van driver’s head was forced through the front window of the van they were driving. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPSPictures from the scene where a van driver’s head was forced through the front window of the van they were driving. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

It is thought that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt during the incident that happened on Honeyhill Road between Gorefield and Parson Drove.

Police issued a warning on social media, they said: “If you don’t wear your seat belt while driving, please take note of this photo!

“Yes that was the driver’s head that caused the damage.”

The driver was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries but not life-threatening injuries after the crash on Friday, December 14 at around 7.30pm.

Pictures from the scene where a van driver’s head was forced through the front window of the van they were driving. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPSPictures from the scene where a van driver’s head was forced through the front window of the van they were driving. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called to reports of a van going into a ditch in Honeyhill Road near Gorefield.

“Officers attended the scene, along with fire and ambulance crews. The driver of the Ford Transit van received serious but not life-threatening injuries.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police hunt for attacker who left man with ‘minor injuries’ following road rage incident in Wisbech

A man has been left with minor injuries following a road rage incident in Wisbech. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Shoppers take up the mannequin challenge in Wisbech store

Live mannequin event at Peacocks in Wisbech. Ben Teun. Picture: IAN CARTER

Driver suffers ‘serious injuries’ after Fenland ditch crash that saw driver’s head smash through van front window

Pictures from the scene where a van driver’s head was forced through the front window of the van they were driving. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

Father Christmas, snow, hot soup and delighted faces as Wisbech Bandstand hosts a highly successful Christmas concert with Manea Band

Christmas concert at Wisbech Bandstand was a great success. Manea Band and Father Christmas were among the attracts - and there was a snow storm for the children. Picture; IAN CARTER

Canon Matthew Bradbury explains how he used a code word to ‘hide’ his files ahead of Royal Visit to stop the secret leaking out too early

Canon Matthew Bradbury entertains Prince Charles at St Peter and St Paul Church, Wisbech. Picture: ELY DIOCESE

Most Read

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

The scene in Turin Street on Monday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT

Teenage boy taken to hospital after accident with car on Bixley Road in Ipswich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Murder investigation launched after man dies in Ipswich stabbing

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Father Christmas, snow, hot soup and delighted faces as Wisbech Bandstand hosts a highly successful Christmas concert with Manea Band

Christmas concert at Wisbech Bandstand was a great success. Manea Band and Father Christmas were among the attracts - and there was a snow storm for the children. Picture; IAN CARTER

Police hunt for attacker who left man with ‘minor injuries’ following road rage incident in Wisbech

A man has been left with minor injuries following a road rage incident in Wisbech. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Wisbech Ladies Circle present an evening of supercalifragilisticexpialidocious surprises with a screening of Mary Poppins Returns at The Luxe Cinema

Members of the Wisbech Ladies Circle. Picture: MICHELLE ROBINSON.

Sam Mechelewski Murder Trial: Accused disposed of man’s belongings days after murder

Cambridge Crown Court

Athletics: Three Counties trio tackle Thetford Trail 10k

Three Counties Running Club trio Sarah Melton-Whitelam, Lee and Sarah Johnson at Thetford
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists