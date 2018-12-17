Driver suffers ‘serious injuries’ after Fenland ditch crash that saw driver’s head smash through van front window

Pictures from the scene where a van driver’s head was forced through the front window of the van they were driving. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS TWITTER / @FENCOPS

A driver’s head was forced through the front window of the van they were driving after crashing into a Fenland ditch.

It is thought that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt during the incident that happened on Honeyhill Road between Gorefield and Parson Drove.

Police issued a warning on social media, they said: “If you don’t wear your seat belt while driving, please take note of this photo!

“Yes that was the driver’s head that caused the damage.”

The driver was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries but not life-threatening injuries after the crash on Friday, December 14 at around 7.30pm.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called to reports of a van going into a ditch in Honeyhill Road near Gorefield.

“Officers attended the scene, along with fire and ambulance crews. The driver of the Ford Transit van received serious but not life-threatening injuries.”