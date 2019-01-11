Driver attempts 80 mile journey on A47 to Wisbech in crash damaged car

This crash damaged car was stopped by police on its way to Wisbech. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY. Archant

Believe it or not, someone was actually driving this.

No front valance, a missing headlight and obvious crash damage - not to mention no number plate.

Police pulled over this accident waiting to happen on the A47 earlier this week.

The driver told incredulous officers he was on his way from Gorleston to Wisbech. He expected what was left of his motor would make it all the way across the county.

Checks revealed the car was not insured. So officers seized it. A drug wipe also proved positive and the driver was arrested.