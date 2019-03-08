Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Two people injured in collision between car and lorry on A47 - road closed between Eye Green and Thorney

PUBLISHED: 13:17 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:25 15 August 2019

Motorists are being advised to avoid part of the A47 following a collision between a car and lorry. The road is closed between Eye Green roundabout (where McDonald’s and Travelodge are) and the junction of Thorney Road. Picture: FENLAND POLICE.

Motorists are being advised to avoid part of the A47 following a collision between a car and lorry. The road is closed between Eye Green roundabout (where McDonald's and Travelodge are) and the junction of Thorney Road. Picture: FENLAND POLICE.

Archant

Two people have been injured after a collision between a car and lorry on the A47 between Eye Green and Thorney.

The road is closed between Eye Green roundabout (where McDonald's and Travelodge are) and the junction of Thorney Road.

Police were called at 11.45am and an air ambulance is currently at the scene.

You may also want to watch:

A diversion has been put in place through Eye village via Crowland Road and Thorney Road.

A police spokesman said: "The road is closed in both directions and will remain closed for several hours, therefore motorists are urged to avoid the area.

"Traffic is heavy so please avoid the area if possible."

Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision is asked to contact the Road Policing Unit by calling 101."

Most Read

Sports stars and celebrities alike to come together for charity match to tackle mental health stigma

Nick Hudson is organising a charity football match involving sports stars and celebrities alike at Wisbech Town FC this weekend in aid of mental health campaign CALM, in a bid to encourage men to speak out about mental health issues. Picture: FACEBOOK/NICK HUDSON

Two people injured in collision between car and lorry on A47 - road closed between Eye Green and Thorney

Motorists are being advised to avoid part of the A47 following a collision between a car and lorry. The road is closed between Eye Green roundabout (where McDonald’s and Travelodge are) and the junction of Thorney Road. Picture: FENLAND POLICE.

Straw bale set on fire and out of control bonfire in Fenland

Straw bale set on fire and out of control bonfire in Fenland. Picture: CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

Registered sex offender who lived in Wisbech jailed for breaching his notification requirements

Registered sex offender David Livingstone, who lived in Wisbech, was tracked down by officers living on the streets in Charing Cross, London. He has been jailed for eight months. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Emneth’s finest scarecrows out in full force for festival weekend

The Emneth scarecrows came out in full force this weekend dressed as a policeman, hedgehog - and even a ghostbuster. Sam McLaughlin. Picture: IAN CARTER

Most Read

Sports stars and celebrities alike to come together for charity match to tackle mental health stigma

Nick Hudson is organising a charity football match involving sports stars and celebrities alike at Wisbech Town FC this weekend in aid of mental health campaign CALM, in a bid to encourage men to speak out about mental health issues. Picture: FACEBOOK/NICK HUDSON

Two people injured in collision between car and lorry on A47 - road closed between Eye Green and Thorney

Motorists are being advised to avoid part of the A47 following a collision between a car and lorry. The road is closed between Eye Green roundabout (where McDonald’s and Travelodge are) and the junction of Thorney Road. Picture: FENLAND POLICE.

Straw bale set on fire and out of control bonfire in Fenland

Straw bale set on fire and out of control bonfire in Fenland. Picture: CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

Registered sex offender who lived in Wisbech jailed for breaching his notification requirements

Registered sex offender David Livingstone, who lived in Wisbech, was tracked down by officers living on the streets in Charing Cross, London. He has been jailed for eight months. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Emneth’s finest scarecrows out in full force for festival weekend

The Emneth scarecrows came out in full force this weekend dressed as a policeman, hedgehog - and even a ghostbuster. Sam McLaughlin. Picture: IAN CARTER

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Kier will not be chosen to complete the King’s Dyke crossing, but there is no guarantee the price will drop

Kings Dyke crossing will go ahead with a new contractor after Kiers costs spiralled. Picture: Archant / FILE

Click! Police in Cambridgeshire celebrate 60 years of the seatbelt with hilarious yet serious warning on social media

Cambridgeshire Cops released a hilarious yet serious warning on social media for drivers to buckle up their seatbelts. Picture: Cambs Cops / FILE

A-Level Results Day 2019: Highest-ever number of Thomas Clarkson Academy students going on to university

More students from Thomas Clarkson Academy in Wisbech have secured university places than ever before. Picture: CWA.

Van driver in court for road rage

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Two people injured in collision between car and lorry on A47 - road closed between Eye Green and Thorney

Motorists are being advised to avoid part of the A47 following a collision between a car and lorry. The road is closed between Eye Green roundabout (where McDonald’s and Travelodge are) and the junction of Thorney Road. Picture: FENLAND POLICE.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists