Two people injured in collision between car and lorry on A47 - road closed between Eye Green and Thorney

Motorists are being advised to avoid part of the A47 following a collision between a car and lorry. The road is closed between Eye Green roundabout (where McDonald's and Travelodge are) and the junction of Thorney Road. Picture: FENLAND POLICE. Archant

Two people have been injured after a collision between a car and lorry on the A47 between Eye Green and Thorney.

The road is closed between Eye Green roundabout (where McDonald's and Travelodge are) and the junction of Thorney Road.

Police were called at 11.45am and an air ambulance is currently at the scene.

A diversion has been put in place through Eye village via Crowland Road and Thorney Road.

A police spokesman said: "The road is closed in both directions and will remain closed for several hours, therefore motorists are urged to avoid the area.

"Traffic is heavy so please avoid the area if possible."

Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision is asked to contact the Road Policing Unit by calling 101."