Care home resident receives long awaited veterans badge

Hickathrift House Care Home resident Cpl Thomas Shears (late Royal Air Force Police) received his long awaited Veterans Badge on Armistice Day 2020. Picture: HICKATHRIFT HOUSE Archant

It was an emotional moment at Hickathrift House Care Home on Armistice Day, as one of its residents received his long awaited Veterans Badge.

Cpl Thomas Shears (late Royal Air Force Police) received his long awaited Veterans Badge on Armistice Day 2020.

Cpl Thomas Shears (late Royal Air Force Police) finished his service in 1961 at RAF Marham.

The badge was not issued at the time of Thomas’ discharge and therefore had been applied for recently.

His badge was presented by Warrant Officer Class 1 JM Hall Royal Engineers (Hickathrift House’s head of maintenance) who is also a veteran and current army reservist.

Cpl Thomas Shears was joined by his wife Jean and their son Jason to receive his badge.

The HM Armed Forces Veterans’ Badge was launched in May 2004 by the then Minister for Veterans Ivor Caplin to enable the wider public to identify veterans.

The first lapel badge was issued on 10 May 2004 to Lord Healey, a veteran of the Battle of Monte Cassino.

This initiated the roll-out of the badge to the generation who served in the Second World War.

Since then eligibility to apply for the badge has been extended in phases and now all veterans are eligible to apply.

Paula Colman, general manager at the home, said: “Everyone was so proud to watch Thomas receive his veterans badge - we were honoured to be part of such a special moment.”