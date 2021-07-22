Published: 10:38 AM July 22, 2021

Firefighters had to mooove quickly when responding to two cows who had become udderly stuck in a river near Parnell Road in Guyhirn. - Credit: CAMBS FIRE

Firefighters had to mooove quickly when responding to two cows who had become udderly stuck in a Fenland river.

On Monday July 12 at 12.42pm, crews were called to reports of a cow in the river near Parnell Road, Guyhirn.

The crews from Dogsthorpe, Wisbech and March cow-ordinated to remooove the cows and get them back to safety.

Firefighters had to mooove quickly when responding to two cows who had become udderly stuck in a river near Parnell Road in Guyhirn. - Credit: CAMBS FIRE

Using specialist in-water equipment and a rescue sled and boat, firefighters rescued two cows from the river.

Following the successful rescue, firefighters returned to their stations by 5.15pm.



