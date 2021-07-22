Rescue mission to save cows stuck in river
Published: 10:38 AM July 22, 2021
- Credit: CAMBS FIRE
Firefighters had to mooove quickly when responding to two cows who had become udderly stuck in a Fenland river.
On Monday July 12 at 12.42pm, crews were called to reports of a cow in the river near Parnell Road, Guyhirn.
The crews from Dogsthorpe, Wisbech and March cow-ordinated to remooove the cows and get them back to safety.
Using specialist in-water equipment and a rescue sled and boat, firefighters rescued two cows from the river.
Following the successful rescue, firefighters returned to their stations by 5.15pm.