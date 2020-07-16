Video

Care home staff receive thank you gifts for keeping vulnerable people safe during pandemic

Picture: COUNTRY COURT

Staff at Lyncroft Care Home in Wisbech received a ‘thank you’ gift for their hard work and keeping vulnerable people safe throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

At the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic the group delivered a ‘Care Package’ to every member of staff consisting of over 20 items including food, drink and basic items to help with day to day life.

The latest gift package includes treats to enjoy at the end of a working day including prosecco, chocolate, Country Court Jellybeans, caramel shortbread and shea butter moisturising hand cream.

The thank you gifts have been well received by the care home staff and home manager Brenda Durrington said: “The pandemic has been challenging for everyone but here at Lyncroft we are very proud of all our staff and their continued hard work to keep our residents and each other safe.”