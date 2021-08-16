'Like winning the lottery' says Sofia as her voice returns
- Credit: Archant
Mum of six Sofia Gomes described her voice returning after three months as “like winning the lottery”.
She lost it in early May within hours of her second AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccination.
A few days ago, her voice returned – not fully back to normal and she still has pains in both ears.
“It’s been awful and I have no support whatsoever,” she said. Her first appointment with a speech therapist is, ironically, this week.
Sofia said she wrote numerous emails to try and get help “but no one did”. Working with friends on her speech, she says, “gave me some ideas for getting my speech back”.
You may also want to watch:
On the night after her second jab, she was admitted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn.
“It was only then I realised my voice had gone – the doctors said my voice would come back but they don’t know when,” she said.
Most Read
- 1 Diners leave restaurant without paying - despite getting last minute table
- 2 Public tip off leads to drug raid
- 3 Poor parking a risk to lives says fire chief
- 4 One arrest as 100 police try to contain ‘Camp Beagle’ protest
- 5 Sergeant accused of ‘racially aggravated assault’ on Polish man
- 6 Manager describes 'scary' moments after player collapse
- 7 Restaurant owner excited to reopen after Covid-19 closure
- 8 ‘Split moment of evilness’ robbed me of my devoted son
- 9 'Like winning the lottery' says Sofia as her voice returns
- 10 Need for isolation ends for people who are double jabbed
She added: “It has been very difficult to cope, and very frustrating.”