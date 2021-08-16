Published: 12:41 PM August 16, 2021

The smile has returned for Sofia Gomes. Her voice, lost in May when she had her second Covid vaccination, is back. Not fully but she's delighted. - Credit: Archant

Mum of six Sofia Gomes described her voice returning after three months as “like winning the lottery”.

She lost it in early May within hours of her second AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccination.

A few days ago, her voice returned – not fully back to normal and she still has pains in both ears.

“It’s been awful and I have no support whatsoever,” she said. Her first appointment with a speech therapist is, ironically, this week.

Sofia said she wrote numerous emails to try and get help “but no one did”. Working with friends on her speech, she says, “gave me some ideas for getting my speech back”.

On the night after her second jab, she was admitted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn.

“It was only then I realised my voice had gone – the doctors said my voice would come back but they don’t know when,” she said.

Sofia Gomes, 43, and a mother of six, who has lost her voice after her second AstraZeneca Covid vaccination. This was after we interviewed her in Wisbech in June - we posed the questions and she wrote down the answers. - Credit: John Elworthy

She added: “It has been very difficult to cope, and very frustrating.”



