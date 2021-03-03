Opinion
LETTER: High Covid rates in Wisbech and 'sceptic' councillors?
Reader Wisbech Standard
- Credit: Terry Harris
I have a serious question - would appreciate it if you didn’t say it came from me.
Is there a link between the attitude and messaging from some Wisbech councillors and the high Covid infection rate in the town?
One of those with a relatively sceptic attitude to Covid is the head of comms at Fenland District Council and is friends with the Wisbech mayor, Cllr Aigars Balsevics.
NAME AND ADDRESS SUPPLIED
Editor’s note: Cllr Balsevics is facing 21 claims that he and his public house, the Angel, flagrantly breached Covid-19 regulations on Christmas Eve.
You may also want to watch:
A review of his licence takes place on March 15 and 11am by the licensing committee of Fenland Council. It will be shown live on YouTube.
Police say they have evidence of customers, staff and Cllr Balsevics, “mingling/mixing freely and on many occasions seen having physical contact with each other”
Most Read
- 1 Jail for sex offender who went abroad and missed his appointments
- 2 LETTER: High Covid rates in Wisbech and 'sceptic' councillors?
- 3 Two-car collision on A47
- 4 Rehab centre offers ray of hope to brain damaged crash victim
- 5 Publish and be damned: 'farmgate' report goes to the vote
- 6 Fenland’s poorest to have council tax support cut
- 7 Drunk and disorderly man ‘ashamed and embarrassed’ after arrest
- 8 'He absolutely pummeled me' - Man, 70, describes vicious attack
- 9 Rapid Covid-19 test centre highlights latest success
- 10 Chamber boss who challenged Mayor and questioned Wisbech rail to retire
Ironically the notice of the review was pinned on the front door of The Angel in Alexandra Road, Wisbech on the day latest Covid figures show Wisbech has one of the worst infection rates in the country.
Cllr Steve Tierney, referred to in the letter, is portfolio holder for communications.