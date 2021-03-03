Opinion

Published: 5:44 PM March 3, 2021

Cllr Aigars Balsevics, the mayor of Wisbech, arriving at his pub, The Angel. He faces a licensing review by Fenland Council for Covid-19 breaches. - Credit: Terry Harris

I have a serious question - would appreciate it if you didn’t say it came from me.

Is there a link between the attitude and messaging from some Wisbech councillors and the high Covid infection rate in the town?

One of those with a relatively sceptic attitude to Covid is the head of comms at Fenland District Council and is friends with the Wisbech mayor, Cllr Aigars Balsevics.

NAME AND ADDRESS SUPPLIED

Editor’s note: Cllr Balsevics is facing 21 claims that he and his public house, the Angel, flagrantly breached Covid-19 regulations on Christmas Eve.

A review of his licence takes place on March 15 and 11am by the licensing committee of Fenland Council. It will be shown live on YouTube.

Police say they have evidence of customers, staff and Cllr Balsevics, “mingling/mixing freely and on many occasions seen having physical contact with each other”

Ironically the notice of the review was pinned on the front door of The Angel in Alexandra Road, Wisbech on the day latest Covid figures show Wisbech has one of the worst infection rates in the country.

Cllr Steve Tierney, referred to in the letter, is portfolio holder for communications.