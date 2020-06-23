Fenland Council receive more than 200 reports of businesses allegedly breaching Covid-19 rules and regulations

Chief executive Paul Medd

More than 200 businesses were reported to Fenland Council for allegedly breaching Covid-19 regulations or ignoring social distancing.

Chief executive Paul Medd said that reports received between late March and the end of May had been dealt with.

He said: “The service has responded positively ensuring regular updates to business operators and pragmatic advice ensuring where businesses can continue to trade, they are supported to do so compliantly.

“Many businesses evolved their business models, for example from food catering to take away, so they may continue to trade.”

Mr Medd said: “The advice given by council staff has been important during this period of change.

“No formal enforcement action has been required although a low number of warnings have been given and partnership work with the police has enabled a swift response to wider community concerns.”

Mr Medd said there had been a five-fold increase compared to last year in complaints about nuisance and public health issues.

These ranged from noise and burning to vermin control.

“This is a national issue and may be related to more time being spent within the home,” he said. “All calls were responded to, 90 per cent within the target of five days.”