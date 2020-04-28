Advanced search

Isla, 4, takes on lockdown challenge with cousins to cheer up NHS workers during coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 15:40 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:40 28 April 2020

Isla Newsome (centre) along with cousins Flo and Bella are running one kilometre every day around their gardens to try and cheer up NHS workers. Picture: JUSTGIVING/AMANDA NEWSOME

Isla Newsome (centre) along with cousins Flo and Bella are running one kilometre every day around their gardens to try and cheer up NHS workers. Picture: JUSTGIVING/AMANDA NEWSOME

Archant

A four-year-old girl from Guyhirn and her two cousins are aiming to cheer up NHS workers by running one kilometre around their gardens every day.

Isla Newsome along with cousins Flo and Bella are running one kilometre every day around their gardens to try and cheer up NHS workers. Picture: JUSTGIVING/AMANDA NEWSOMEIsla Newsome along with cousins Flo and Bella are running one kilometre every day around their gardens to try and cheer up NHS workers. Picture: JUSTGIVING/AMANDA NEWSOME

Isla Newsome along with cousins Flo, 3 and Bella, 6, are taking on the lockdown challenge to raise money for the NHS and keep healthcare workers smiling through the coronavirus pandemic.

Since they began the challenge on Friday, April 17, Isla has already covered over 10km and is determined to play her part for those on the frontline.

Amanda Newsome, Isla’s mum, said: “Isla knows that there is a ‘big germ’ going around and we have to stay at home to keep us and everyone else safe.

“Isla has lots of friends who work in the NHS and wanted to keep them smiling and safe, so she recruited her cousins to run and raise money.

Isla Newsome along with cousins Flo and Bella are running one kilometre every day around their gardens to try and cheer up NHS workers. Here is Isla's godmother Emma Carrington with a colleague, who both work at Norwich hospital. Picture: JUSTGIVING/AMANDA NEWSOMEIsla Newsome along with cousins Flo and Bella are running one kilometre every day around their gardens to try and cheer up NHS workers. Here is Isla's godmother Emma Carrington with a colleague, who both work at Norwich hospital. Picture: JUSTGIVING/AMANDA NEWSOME

“She completed her first 2km run last summer, which was a mix of walking and running with her cousins. Since a baby, she’s always had an interest in medicine with her doctors set being her favourite toy as a toddler.

“They all get up and go on their runs without a fuss and do not moan.”

Having ran a 2km course in Teignmouth, Devon last year, Isla is no stranger to running events and is determined to keep up regular exercise having joined in fitness sessions with Amanda’s mother-in-law.

Isla, who became interested in medicine through the children’s television series Operation Ouch! has grown a strong friendship with NHS staff after Amanda, who met husband David at Keele University, also met friends working in the health service and have watched Isla grow up.

Amanda, who is a communications manager for Anglian Water, said: “Isla has always been a very thoughtful girl. She was never that into exercise until she started going to Mummy 2 Mummy Fitness with my mother-in-law.

“She watched YouTube and Operation Ouch! to learn about medicine now.

“My legs hurt on the final lap yesterday (Monday, April 27), but she sprinted through it to the finish line. Her medic friends are sending her messages of support alongside photos of their PPE (personal protective equipment) to show where the money will go.

“My husband and I are working at home with our two girls, and the run is really supporting our well-being and keeping us sane.

To donate, go to https://bit.ly/3f0LIuE.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Reclining armchair among pile of domestic items dumped in the open countryside at Tydd St Giles

Fly tipped armchair and other items at Tydd St Giles, Picture; TWITTER

Boy, 5, gifted new tablet computer from villager after painting positivity rocks

Logan Goodale was gifted a new tablet computer after painting and hiding positivity rocks around Walpole St Andrew near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied

Drive-through coronavirus testing facility opens at East of England showground in Peterborough

New coronavirus drive through testing facility opens at East of England showground, Peterborough. This was the scene on Saturday just days after it opened Picture; TERRY HARRIS

School staff re-create Queen’s I Want To Break Free music video for kids bored in lockdown

Staff at St Peter�s Junior School in Wisbech have re-created Queen�s iconic I Want To Break Free music video for pupils bored during lockdown. Picture: Submitted

LETTER: Strange ‘light stars’ above the Fens that are NOT part of the SpaceX project

Phil Weaver photographed the lights above his home on Queens Road in Wisbech. Picture: Submitted

Most Read

Reclining armchair among pile of domestic items dumped in the open countryside at Tydd St Giles

Fly tipped armchair and other items at Tydd St Giles, Picture; TWITTER

Boy, 5, gifted new tablet computer from villager after painting positivity rocks

Logan Goodale was gifted a new tablet computer after painting and hiding positivity rocks around Walpole St Andrew near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied

Drive-through coronavirus testing facility opens at East of England showground in Peterborough

New coronavirus drive through testing facility opens at East of England showground, Peterborough. This was the scene on Saturday just days after it opened Picture; TERRY HARRIS

School staff re-create Queen’s I Want To Break Free music video for kids bored in lockdown

Staff at St Peter�s Junior School in Wisbech have re-created Queen�s iconic I Want To Break Free music video for pupils bored during lockdown. Picture: Submitted

LETTER: Strange ‘light stars’ above the Fens that are NOT part of the SpaceX project

Phil Weaver photographed the lights above his home on Queens Road in Wisbech. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Wisbech KFC team member has “NHS” shaved into her head - and raises £300 for QEH staff on coronavirus frontline

Abie Davis had NHS shaved into the back of her head to raise funds for NHS staff.

Kebab shop serves up more than 400 meals for key workers amid coronavirus pandemic

Best Kebab BBQ and Pizza House in Wisbech have served up more than 400 meals free of charge for the region’s keyworkers. Picture: Supplied

School staff re-create Queen’s I Want To Break Free music video for kids bored in lockdown

Staff at St Peter�s Junior School in Wisbech have re-created Queen�s iconic I Want To Break Free music video for pupils bored during lockdown. Picture: Submitted

Isla, 4, takes on lockdown challenge with cousins to cheer up NHS workers during coronavirus pandemic

Isla Newsome (centre) along with cousins Flo and Bella are running one kilometre every day around their gardens to try and cheer up NHS workers. Picture: JUSTGIVING/AMANDA NEWSOME

Our readers recall fondly how veteran fund raiser Tom Moore once saved the jobs of 60 workers at March firm

Photo from Janine Conlon:
Drive 24