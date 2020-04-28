Isla, 4, takes on lockdown challenge with cousins to cheer up NHS workers during coronavirus pandemic

Isla Newsome (centre) along with cousins Flo and Bella are running one kilometre every day around their gardens to try and cheer up NHS workers. Picture: JUSTGIVING/AMANDA NEWSOME Archant

A four-year-old girl from Guyhirn and her two cousins are aiming to cheer up NHS workers by running one kilometre around their gardens every day.

Isla Newsome along with cousins Flo, 3 and Bella, 6, are taking on the lockdown challenge to raise money for the NHS and keep healthcare workers smiling through the coronavirus pandemic.

Since they began the challenge on Friday, April 17, Isla has already covered over 10km and is determined to play her part for those on the frontline.

Amanda Newsome, Isla’s mum, said: “Isla knows that there is a ‘big germ’ going around and we have to stay at home to keep us and everyone else safe.

“Isla has lots of friends who work in the NHS and wanted to keep them smiling and safe, so she recruited her cousins to run and raise money.

“She completed her first 2km run last summer, which was a mix of walking and running with her cousins. Since a baby, she’s always had an interest in medicine with her doctors set being her favourite toy as a toddler.

“They all get up and go on their runs without a fuss and do not moan.”

Having ran a 2km course in Teignmouth, Devon last year, Isla is no stranger to running events and is determined to keep up regular exercise having joined in fitness sessions with Amanda’s mother-in-law.

Isla, who became interested in medicine through the children’s television series Operation Ouch! has grown a strong friendship with NHS staff after Amanda, who met husband David at Keele University, also met friends working in the health service and have watched Isla grow up.

Amanda, who is a communications manager for Anglian Water, said: “Isla has always been a very thoughtful girl. She was never that into exercise until she started going to Mummy 2 Mummy Fitness with my mother-in-law.

“She watched YouTube and Operation Ouch! to learn about medicine now.

“My legs hurt on the final lap yesterday (Monday, April 27), but she sprinted through it to the finish line. Her medic friends are sending her messages of support alongside photos of their PPE (personal protective equipment) to show where the money will go.

“My husband and I are working at home with our two girls, and the run is really supporting our well-being and keeping us sane.

To donate, go to https://bit.ly/3f0LIuE.