Wisbech woman screamed 'I will kill you' at ex-boyfriend - day before carving knife attack

Carlene Bennett attacked her ex-partner after threatening to kill him, court told. The Wisbech woman has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS POLICE Archant

A man who tried to end a relationship was attacked with a carving knife after his former partner had earlier screamed at him over the phone "I will kill you".

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The victim, a man in his 60s, received multiple injuries during the attack, a court heard.

Carlene Bennett, 31, of Stow Road, Wisbech, denied grievous bodily harm (GBH) without intent when she appeared at Cambridge Crown Court last week.

But last Thursday, and after a two-day trial, she was found guilty and jailed for two years and two months.

Det Con Kevin Poole, who investigated, said: "Bennett couldn't contain her anger that the victim had ended their relationship, but her reaction was grossly disproportionate.

"She caused a number of injuries in a vicious and unprovoked attack and I am glad justice has been served."

The court had heard how Bennett attacked her ex-partner with a carving knife, lap top computer and mop handle after he ended their relationship.

Bennett, 31, met the victim - a man in his 60s - three years ago and began a relationship.

On August 7 last year, just weeks after the victim ended it, Bennett visited his place of work.

When she when she discovered he wasn't there she rang him and shouted abuse down the phone. She said: "I will kill you and you won't know it's coming."

The next morning, Bennett let herself into the victim's home while he was taking rubbish to the outside bin and confronted him in the kitchen.

She took a carving knife from a drawer and swung it towards him. He suffered cuts to his arms, hands and neck as he tried to defend himself.

He managed to run to the living room to call for help on the landline, but Bennett followed, grabbed a laptop and hit him around the head with it, causing significant swelling.

Thinking Bennett had gone, the victim fled upstairs to call police, but she came back and hit him with a mop handle from the bathroom.

After a struggle, he finally managed to get Bennett away from his property and called for help. When officers arrived at the scene, they found him with multiple injuries.