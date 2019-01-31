Advanced search

Crown court in Cambridgeshire shuts after ‘heating problems’ causes cells to be too cold for prisoners

31 January, 2019 - 16:13
Peterborough Crown Court (pictured) has been shut for days after problems with the buildings heating  making cells inhabitable. Picture: ARCHANT

Peterborough Crown Court (pictured) has been shut for days after problems with the buildings heating  making cells inhabitable. Picture: ARCHANT

A crown court in Cambridgeshire has been closed due to “heating problems” making the cells too cold for prisoners.

Hearings at Peterborough Crown Court were brought to a halt and a new venue had to be found after problems with the building’s heating were discovered.

Although the fault was quickly fixed, an inside spokesman revealed that the cells were “much colder than the rest of the building” still.

The court, based in Rivergate, Peterborough, has not heard any criminal cases since Monday, January 28 and will remain shut tomorrow.

A spokesman for HM Courts and Tribunals Service said: “We’ve been experiencing problems with the heating in Peterborough.

“This has now been fixed, but as the cells were much colder than the rest of the building, custody hearings have been moved to a different venue while they warm up.

“County and Family hearings are continuing as usual.”

Most Read

Prisoner escapes from Fen prison after keeper forgets to lock the gate

A talk on how prisoner Robert Nutter, a Catholic priest, escaped from Wisbech Castle when the gate keeper forgot to lock the gate.

Fenland woman and Peterborough man charged with multiple robberies and burglaries in Wisbech

A Fenland woman and Peterborough man have been charged in connection with multiple robberies and burglaries in Wisbech earlier this month (January).

Bins set alight across Wisbech in arson attack

Bins set alight across Wisbech in arson attack. Picture: ARCHANT.

Trace your Fenland family history back to the 16th century in new project at Wisbech Museum

Trace your Fenland family history back to the 16th century in new project at Wisbech Museum. Here is parish registers. Picture: WISBECHMUSEUM

Over 100 cannabis plants and two firearms seized by Cambridgeshire Police as they execute five warrants in one day

Two people have been arrested on drugs offences after officers executed five warrants in Oxney Road, Peterborough. This was part of the scene that confronted police when they raided the properties. Picture' CA,MBS COPS

