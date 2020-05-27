Couple sparks lockdown cheer by turning rundown caravan into mobile coffee business

Jasmin Hartley along with Philip Norris run the Temper and Glaze mobile cafe after renovating a rundown caravan, and are now selling the likes of cakes, coffees and milkshakes. Pictures: FACEBOOK/TEMPER AND GLAZE Archant

A couple have been putting smiles on residents’ faces after converting a rundown caravan into a mobile coffee and cake business.

Jasmin Hartley and fiancé Philip Norris from Wisbech met in Australia in 2010 when Jasmin worked in a hotel, before deciding to head back to the Fens six years later.

On their return, the pair decided to buy a caravan from eBay for a mere £150, with the idea of renovating it into a mini café.

The business, named Temper and Glaze, runs at weekends while Jasmin, who works at Costa in the town and Philip, a welder, work during the week.

“Me and Philip both love our coffee and I am a baker,” Jasmin said.

“We always wanted to have a café, but it was a risk with location and rates. We renovated it and my dad helped me a lot and did it all ourselves.

“We thought it would not attract much attention and thought I’d post on my Facebook page, see what happens. Since, I have been swarmed with messages asking when I’m next open.”

After the caravan was rescued from disrepair, Jasmin, who was a finalist on The Great Australian Bake Off in 2015, has provided the likes of cakes, milkshakes, hot drinks and syrups to residents needing a quick fix.

Neither her or Philip expected their idea to grow this popular, and although she’s not planning on going full-time, she is still open-minded if the demand is there.

“We got our first gig in Cambridge at a wedding fair and it was such a success. We didn’t know what to expect,” Jasmin said.

“I don’t know why we have become popular. I think it was becoming a trend at festivals, with horse boxes being converted into businesses. We liked a vintage caravan and we visualised it, and thought we’d give it a go.

“I don’t think I would ever make enough money to make it full-time and pay the mortgage, but it is definitely something nice to do.

“I am a people pleaser. I would make a cake and give every slice away.

“We didn’t open to make money, just to make people happy and it has made our day. I am so happy and everyone having such nice things to say. It has warmed our hearts.”

For more information, visit the Temper and Glaze Facebook page or go to www.temperandglaze.co.uk.