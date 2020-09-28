Nine arrests and 88 wraps of heroine and £1,000 cash seized as police crackdown on county lines crime

Eighty-eight wraps of heroine, more than £1,000 in cash and several mobile phones were seized as police made nine arrests as part of a crackdown on county lines crime including in Wisbech.

Working alongside other forces and partners, officers executed warrants in Cambridge, Peterborough, Wisbech and London where the arrests were made.

Five potential cuckooed addresses, where drug dealers take over the home of a vulnerable person in order to use it as a base for dealing, were visited and five people safeguarded.

Throughout the national week of action (September 14-21), police also visited vulnerable people across the county to check they were not being exploited by county lines drug dealers and to build up a better picture of the crime in the area.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris O’Brien, who lead the operation, said: “County lines is a priority in Cambridgeshire and during this targeted week we successfully dismantled four drug lines.

“Our work will continue beyond this week of action to tackle drug networks, which bring a whole host of criminality to our county as well as harm to the most vulnerable people in our communities.”

Throughout the week the force was also urging the people of Cambridgeshire to look closer in order to spot children and young people who are being exploited by county lines criminals.

Public spaces like bus and train stations, fast food outlets, hotels and roadside services can be where young victims of exploitation are most visible.

Det Ch Insp O’Brien added: “We often hear that victims of county lines criminality don’t know they are being exploited or don’t have the confidence to report it because they fear there may be consequences.

“Children and young people who are being exploited may not always appear vulnerable or act the way we may expect victims should. If something doesn’t feel right, it may not be.”