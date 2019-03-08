Summer house destroyed in early morning arson attack in Wisbech - only days after garden shed and tools burnt out nearby

Early morning arsonists destroyed a summer house in Wisbech today.

Fire chiefs report that at 5.15am one crew from Wisbech, along with crews from West Walton and Outwell were called to a fire on Walton Road in Wisbech.

A fire service spokesman said: "Firefighters arrived to find a fire involving a building used as a summer house and extinguished it using a hose reel. They returned to their stations by 6.35am.

"The cause of the fire was deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 55511"

Only a week ago a garden shed was destroyed by fire in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech.

The owner appealed: "If anyone has any information please as to the fire in Edinburgh Drive this evening."

He posted photos of his back garden and destroyed green house and said a lot of power tools were also destroyed.

He said he had received reports of three youngsters seen running from the fire.

"Thankfully no-one was injured but next time someone could be killed," he said.